Council budget gets €7.5 million windfall

The Municipality of Eindhoven has €7.5 million more in its budget.

As a result, the amount remaining in the council budget has increased. It was more than €22 million. Now, it’s almost €30 million.

That €7.5 million comes from the major maintenance coffer. That’s money the municipality puts aside to do road, bridge, tunnel, and viaduct works. An accountant audits the budget.

That’s done per the Budget and Accountability Decree (BVV). However, how monies are allocated has changed. That’s why the council now has extra money in the budget.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven