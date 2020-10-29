Child molester spotted in Stadswandelpark

Police are investigating a potential child molester who was spotted in Eindhoven’s Stadswandelpark recently. The man allegedly approached children and ask them to come with him to a quieter part of the park.

Anonymous witnesses say the man uses the mobile phone game ‘Pokémon Go’ to lure children towards him, telling them that he knows ‘where the rare Pokémons are’.

A police investigation into the man’s activity is now underway. Police are interviewing bystanders and have made an urgent appeal for information. If you have seen or heard anything about this man, report it to the police.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Rachael Vickerman