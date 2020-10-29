10,000 masks provided for low income citizens in Eindhoven

Eindhoven city council has provided 10,000 masks for Eindhoven’s low income citizens. The masks were handed over to WIJeindhoven, a local social organisation, who then distributed the masks amongst different organisations working with low income people.

WIJeindhoven supports people in Eindhoven who may need help in various areas of social life, including housing, work and income.

The aim of the initiative is to provide basic protective equipment to people who cannot access or afford it themselves.

Some of the organisations that received masks include de Huiskamer and Vluchelingen in de Knel, two organisations for refugees. Leger des Heils (Salvation Army) also received masks, as well as food bank De Voedselbank, where volunteers add a set of masks to each food parcel. WIJeindhoven are also taking masks along to their own appointments with residents who they feel may need them.

There are also several pick-up points throughout the Eindhoven region, where people who cannot afford to pay for a mask can collect some for free. This includes the Wijkcentrum Blixems in Woensel-North, and at Dynamo in the city centre. All centres are open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. There is no need to register in advance.

Source: WIJeindhoven press release and Studio040

Translation: Rachael Vickerman