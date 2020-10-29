Weekend Tips from Yvette

It’s the weekend in Eindhoven but where could you go to? There are some nice events in Eindhoven that you can visit online and offline. You can watch the jazz festival So What’s Next, visit the spooky preHistoric Village with Historic Halloween, see the Emo Night Mainland livestream or visit the Natlab to see the movie Into the Jungle. Read more on Eindhoven News.

Saturday: Emo Night Mainland Livestream



Check here for more event details.

Saturday: Historic Halloween



Check here for more event details.

Sunday: Wildlife Film Festival – Into the Jungle



Check here for more event details.

Whole week: So What’s Next



Check here for more event details.

