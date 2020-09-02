Peace Week still on

Peace Week will go ahead this year. The Vredesburo foundation organises this annual event. It will duly observe the anti-corona rules, the foundation reports.

Peace Week actually lasts two weeks. It will begin on Wednesday, 16 September, with the annual memorial meeting of four Belarusians, who vanished 20 years ago. The meeting will take place on Paradijslaan near the Vier Bomen monument.

“There are four young oak trees on a small square behind the Eindhoven city office. These are not just four trees; this is a place of commemoration, reads the Vier Bomen website.

On Sunday, 20 September, there will be a programme in the Parktheater. The ‘Celebrate your Freedom’ theme will be enacted in various art forms – from theatre to visual arts and music. The programme is split into three two-hour blocks.

Must register

Although it is free, people must register here. Less than a week later, on Saturday 26 September, there is a ‘peace walk’ on Vredespad in Meerhoven. It begins at 10:00.

There will also be a symposium from 12:30 to 17:45 in Dynamo. It’s entitled ‘Forms of resistance/resistance takes many forms’. Here, young people’s contribution to improving the world will be discussed.

On Wednesday, 30 September, Peace Week comes to an end with a communal meal. Eindhoven – Kobane will host this themed musical dinner. They’ve requested a contribution and guests have to register. The monies will go to a school project in Kobane, Syria.

The programme may change or be adjusted. People can visit the Vredesburo website for updates and more information.

Sources: Studio040 and Vredesburo

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven