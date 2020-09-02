Local hospital grows

St Anna Hospital and TopSupport will jointly provide more care to patients in Eindhoven.

From this month, the St Anna Zorg Groep (Care Group) will have new kinds of treatment available. For example, from 1 September, people with thoracic complaints can receive care at the hospital’s Genneper Parks location. The gynaecology department will have a consulting hour in Eindhoven too.

As of 11 September, women can see these specialists every Friday. However, patients still need to go to the hospital in Geldrop for highly specialised procedures. The Centre for Lifestyle Medicine is a new addition.

Change your lifestyle

From mid-September, people who suffer from chronic diseases and want to change their lifestyle will be treated here. Those who aren’t chronically ill, but simply want to improve their lifestyle are also welcome. The centre will recommend, for example, better nutrition and tips for better sleeping habits.

The orthopaedic outpatient clinic’s consultation hours are to change too. The outpatient surgery clinic will have more options for treating anal complaints. There’s also higher capacity for stress testing.

The St Anna Zorg Group is a joint venture between St Anna Hospital, Ananz – Geldrop/Heeze residential care centres – and TopSupport. TopSupport is sports medical centre in Eindhoven.

