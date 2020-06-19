Kennedylaan road works to start early

We expect The northern part of the John F. Kennedylaan’s in dire need of major maintenance.

Road works on such an important access road cause a lot of inconvenience to drivers. Eindhoven City council was planning the works for the summer. The corona crisis, however, created an opportunity to start the Kennedylaan maintenance project earlier, with less inconvenience.

Work will begin on the eastern roadway between Sterrenlaan and Tempellaan on Monday, 29 June. This is expected to take two weeks. Work on the western carriageway will start on Monday, 13 July.

If everything goes according to plan, the work will be completed on 26 July. To minimize the nuisance, the work will be done from Monday to Saturday between 06:00 and 23:00.

Accessibility and advised routes

Kennedylaan will remain open for through traffic leaving the city (direction A50). Traffic from the motorway towards Centrum, Nuenen, and Mierlo will be diverted via the N2, Tilburgseweg, and Ring. Traffic from the highway to Helmond will be diverted via the A2 / A67.

From Veghel, people are advised to use the N279 towards Helmond. During the first phase, traffic must leave the city on the western roadway. Kennedylaan’s entrances and exits will not be accessible. The traffic towards Woensel must, therefore, use the Sterrenlaan / Winston Churchilllaan exit. Click here for a map of the works and diversions.

There are no events this summer,” reads an Eindhoven Municipality press release. “So there will be less traffic on the road. The national government and industry associations also urged municipalities to accelerate projects where possible. This ensures contractors have enough work too.”

“Eindhoven’s city council, therefore, invested extra time and energy in the tender. We expect to complete the project rather quickly. That is thanks to the additional support from Rijkswaterstaat (the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management),” reads the statement.

You can get more information on these roadworks here.

Source: Eindhoven Municipality

Translator: Seetha

Editor: Melinda Walraven