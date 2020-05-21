Unused PSV shirts turned into surgical gowns at children’s wards

PSV has donated leftover football shirts to children’s wards at four major hospitals in the Eindhoven region. The shirts will be used as surgical gowns.

As the football season came to a premature end due to the coronavirus crisis, PSV and its sponsors were left with many unsold shirts. They therefore decided to donate them to Maxima Medical Centre, St. Anna Hospital, Catharina Hospital and Helmond Elkerliek Hospital.

Sandra, a nurse at Maxima Medical Centre, said, ‘it is important that children feel relaxed before an operation. A shirt like this can help them feel more confident when they go into the operating theatre’.

To be made suitable for the operating theatre, the shirts are cut open at the back. A cord is then added to make it easier to open and close. The shirts are easy to clean, so they can be reused several times.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Rachael Vickerman