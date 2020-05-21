Driver arrested after police find raw materials for drugs in van

Police found chemicals used to make drugs in a van on Floraplein on Thursday afternoon.

The driver was pulled over at the Shell petrol station after officers spotted false number plates on the van.

A search revealed several containers of varying sizes filled with liquid. Firefighters were called to the scene to test the liquid, which turned out to be chemicals used in the production of synthetic drugs.

Police seized the vehicle, which was impounded for further investigation, and arrested the driver.