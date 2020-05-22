Emergency services rescue woman from roof

Emergency services rescued a woman off the roof of a house on Edelweisstraat on Thursday night.

Local residents called the police after they saw the unknown woman sitting on the roof. The owner of the house did not know the woman either. Through a window in the attic, the police could get in touch with the woman.

In the end, they sent up a police negotiator with an aerial work platform of the fire brigade to bring down the woman from the roof. The identity of the woman, and what she did on the roof is unknown.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.