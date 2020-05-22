Healthy and delicious Meals to do during a Lockdown

Grab your aprons, today Eindhoven News adds flavour to your meal.No more excuses for not having time to cook when we are all at home for each meal right?

Introducing or discovering new flavours, creating a moment to share with families or friends for real or through Skype, discovering our cooking skills and adding new recipes to our cooking list will keep us from getting depressed because we can not go to our favourite restaurant. Eindhoven News will publish recipes that will brighten your days to beat the corona blues.

If you are ready, wash your hands while singing Happy Birthday song twice (a great way to eradicate millions of germs that we could have on our hands), roll up your sleeves and follow these recipes :

TODAY’S MENU

STARTER :

Italian Bruschetta with Tomatoes

You will need Bread, Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil, Olive Oil, Pepper and Salt. And not to mention, wash your veggies well.

First, wash and finely chop the fresh basil and then peel and chop the garlic.

Then dice the tomatoes and place them in a salad bowl and sprinkle with olive oil. Add the chopped garlic and the chopped basil, salt and pepper to taste, then mix everything. The key step is to place everything for 15 minutes in your freezer, that’s going to give a better taste to your tomatoes.

Now grab the bread, cut it into slices and grill it in a pan with a little bit of olive oil.

The second key step is to rub half a clove of garlic against the bread. Take the tomato mixture from the freezer and spread it over the slices of toast. Put some salt and pepper again if it’s not enough for you.

And voila now you are a real Italian.

MAIN MEAL :

Artichoke’s Pasta :

Usually, when we hear the world artichokes in a dish we are not very excited… Let me tell you that this recipe will change your mind!

You will need Complete Pasta, a tin of Artichoke, five to six cloves of Garlic, Olive Oil, Parmesan and Pepper.

First, wash your artichokes and mash them in a bowl. Then cut the garlic into several pieces and add it to the mixture with olive oil (garlic is the star ingredient of this meal, you need a lot of it). Mix everything until you get a green paste. Heat all of this in a pan then add the parmesan and pepper.

I will not explain how to cook the pasta because we all have our habits, but when it’s ready, add the artichokes mixture to the pasta.

The final touch is to add a little bit of parmesan on top of it so that it melts on the pasta.

DESSERT :

Banana Bread :

What is better than a good and classic recipe? The banana bread is classic but fantastic.

You will need 2 to 3 Bananas, 1/3 cup of melted butter, one teaspoon of Baking Soda, a pinch of salt, 3/4 cup of sugar, 1 large egg, 1 teaspoon Vanilla Extract, 1 1/2 cups of all-purpose flour.

First, preheat your oven to 175 degrees and add to a pan a spray of nonstick cooking and a little bit of flour (to help your loaf not to stick to the pan).

In a mixing bowl, mash the banana with a fork until completely smooth and add the melted butter. Add the baking soda and salt then mix everything. Add sugar, the egg and the vanilla extract and mix everything. Then add the flour and mix everything (again).

Bake it for 50 minutes to 1 hour. Before serving let the banana bread cool completely.

Simple but effective.

Feel free to reproduce the recipes and tag us on Instagram, enjoy!

For Eindhoven News: Charlotte Raflé