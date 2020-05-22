New rental, house sharing rules

Eindhoven’s tightening the rules for renting out rooms and home-sharing. With the new policy, the municipality wants to promote a better housing spread. They also want to combat the illegal renting of properties. This new rule’s effective from 15 May.

The new policy rules were drawn up in consultation with tenants, landlords, and residents. This platform will continue to act as the council’s point of contact. The municipality, together with all stakeholders, will continue to carefully monitor how the new policy affects the availability of enough smaller living spaces.

“We want to offer enough living space in Eindhoven for all target groups,” says Councillor Yasin Torunoglu. “At the same time, we’d like to maintain the living environment and where possible, improve it. We’ve seen an increase in small and single-person households for years.”

Will prevent illegal rentals

“There should be more rooms and housing for that target group throughout the city. But we also want to guard against proliferation. The new policy, therefore, offers more opportunities to prevent illegal rentals”.

Current split houses landlords and owners, without permits, will have one year to apply. A livability committee, set up for this purpose, will assess each application. They will determine how habitability of each room rental or housing split.

Eindhoven’s designated two new neighbourhoods where no additional room rental and splitting of houses are permitted. This is to guarantee the balance between different types of housing forms and quality of life. The city council believes quality of life in these areas is already under too much pressure. So, it’s designated six neighbourhoods as “locked”. These are Woensel-West, Limbeek North and South, Bennekel East, Doornakkers East and West, Hemelrijk, and Gildebuurt.

30-metre rule

This new rule is to apply throughout the city, barring the centre. This rule’s an objective addendum to the new policy. It means new room rentals and splitting of houses isn’t possible if the house – for which a permit is applied for – falls within a 30-metre radius of another split house.

When applying for a permit, the municipality can immediately see whether the home in question falls about within those 30 meters. Here too, a one-year transitional arrangement applies. Since the rule’s new, there may be several existing room rental properties or split houses within a radius of 30 meters from each other.

This may concern not only buildings where all permits are in order. But also buildings where permits are missing. For existing buildings that still require permits, the new 30-metre rule doesn’t apply if the application’s submitted in the transition year.

In the coming period, the city council will inform all known landlords of the new policy rules. They will also tell them about the steps to be taken if a permit’s required.

Source: Eindhoven City Council press release

Translator: Seetha

Editor: Melinda Walraven