Entrepreneurship workshops from International Creative women

If you are interested in starting or developing your business then don’t miss to read this…
International creative Women have put together an amazing series of online talks with several experts in different subjects like communication, entrepreneurship, positive mindset, marketing, etc online talks will provide you with tips, tools and motivation to grow your business, especially now when we need to be more creative and resourceful.
Here you can read about the workshops which could be of interest to you. The workshops focus on many aspects of entrepreneurship.
Monday – Ibrar Hussain-Why social media is important for a business.
Tuesday-Laura Curta-The congruent business owner.
Wednesday-Martinique Visser-Pitching like Obama.
Thursday-Aoife Mcllraith-SEO Fundamentals.
