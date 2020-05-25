Cybercrime rates in North Brabant have doubled

The number of cybercrimes in the province of North Brabant has doubled in the past year, with 271 offenses in 2018 to 547 in 2019.

This becomes evident from research by Dutch-Tech Magazine based on data from the police. Of all municipalities in North Brabant, Eindhoven is in third place with 30 crimes, after Waalwijk (34) and Tilburg (130).

At the provincial level, large differences can be seen in the number of registered cybercrime crimes. Brabant is also in third place with 547 crimes. North Holland gets the dubious honour of being in first place with 1,591 crimes, followed by South Holland with 640.

