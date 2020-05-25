Anti-lockdown demonstration in Eindhoven went by smoothly

The action group ‘Democracy of the People’ gathered on Saturday afternoon at 18 Septemberplein in Eindhoven to demonstrate against the lockdown.

The demonstration started at noon and went by quietly. The protesters were accompanied by police officers.

Consent and conditions

The municipality of Eindhoven gave permission for the demonstration on 18 Septemberplein. The demonstrators must adhere to a number of conditions in connection with the nationally applicable corona rules.

“The demonstration was allowed to take place in a specially designated area, with a maximum of 30 participants who had to keep a distance of 1.5 meters between themselves and the public,” says a spokesperson from the municipality of Eindhoven. The demonstration lasted until 18:30.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Dirk