Region’s cultural sector gets funding

The cultural scene may be just about dead, but five cultural projects from the Eindhoven region have received a financial boost from the Prins Bernhard Cultuurfonds. This funding amounts to €23,500.

De Parade travelling theatre show will get €10,000. This organisation has an Eindhoven edition planned for this year. The Storioni Festival, which already cancelled this year’s edition in May, benefits with €5,000. The same amount is available for the Onomatopee design museum.

The Men’s choir ‘Bonne Esperance’ will receive €2,500 from the fund. Finally, the Tandeloze Tijd literary foundation in Geldrop will get a financial boost of €1,000. This will be used for the writer, A.F.Th. van der Heijden’s Fietsen in Lichtende Jaren (Cycling in Shining Years) project.

With a total of €27,000, Helmond’s cultural sector’s slightly better off than Eindhoven. Breda benefits most with a total of €54,000. This comes from a pot of €270,000 that’s available for cultural organisations in Noord-Brabant.

The Cultuurfonds announced that it’s willing to pay out previously promised amounts for events that have been (partly) cancelled due to the corona crisis.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

https://studio040.nl/nieuws/artikel/fonds-beloont-regionale-cultuursector