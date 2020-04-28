Hospitals in the region restart regular care

Hospitals in the region have restarted care for non-corona-patients.

This concerns the non-acute care sections. In a phased manner, regular care is being restarted. Priority is given to those people who need care the most.

Last week, the Catharina Hospital and the Maxima Medical Centre made an inventory of the number of patients that now need help, but are not being provided with care. The hospitals could not yet say exactly how the ‘normal’ appointments will be started up and how safety will be guaranteed.

Since 12 March, 360 thousand fewer referrals to the hospital have been made across the country. Also, just under 300 thousand referrals have not resulted in an appointment at the hospital. The numbers are, more or less the same, in all provinces. However, there is a difference between the different sections. Gynaecology and cardiology were departments where fewer cancellations were made than dermatology and orthopaedics.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.