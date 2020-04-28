Flowers for residents of Waalre during King’s Day

Photo Credit: Eindhoven Media Library

The youth association in Waalre gave flowers to all the residents of Waalre village on the occasion of King’s Birthday.

The association shared the flowers because this year residents have to celebrate King’s Day from home as a result of the corona crisis. In this way, the association would like to wish everyone a beautiful King’s Day. “See you next year, hopefully then again at our beautiful market”, the association informed on Twitter.

Source: www.stuido040.nl

