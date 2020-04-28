IKEA reopens after weeks of corona closure

IKEA reopened all stores in the Netherlands on Tuesday morning at ten o’clock. The stores were closed for almost a month and a half due to the corona crisis.

Shopping at IKEA Eindhoven is also possible again but under strict safety measures. Even before the store opened, there was a long queue of people.

Most people indicated that they were chores at home, and therefore, they needed things from IKEA. “I’m working on the children’s room, and the closet we want is no longer available online. That’s why we’re here now”, says a man.

Only a limited number of visitors are allowed at the same time. Shopping is allowed for a maximum of two people. In the inspiration rooms, such as the living room, bedroom and kitchen, only one person at a time can enter.

In addition, a distance of one and a half meters must be kept everywhere. Payments are, as much as possible, done contactless. Plexiglas screens have been installed at the cash registers and customer service.

The IKEA restaurants and playgrounds are still closed.

Source: omroepbrabant.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.