Speed bumps should make Floraplein safer for cyclists

At the Floraplein in Eindhoven, speed bumps will be constructed this week. These should make the roundabout safer for cyclists wishing to cross.

Work will start on Tuesday and on Friday the job should be finished. Local authorities will carry out the work sooner, as due to the corona crisis, there is now less traffic on the road.

According to the local authorities, the cyclists feel unsafe when crossing Floraplein. One of the reasons is that cars drive fast here. At the crossing points for cyclists and pedestrians, there are, therefore, thresholds.

As a result of the work, the traffic is temporarily diverted. The diversion routes are indicated by yellow signs at the roundabout.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta