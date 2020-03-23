Recordings Bureau040 resumed

Despite the prevailing coronavirus, the recordings for the television program ‘Bureau040’ continue.

Maker Ewout Genemans has resumed recording, in close consultation with the police. “During the recordings, we naturally also observe the Dutch Health Department (RIVM) measures and we always look in good consultation at what is possible,” he tells RTL Boulevard. Earlier, the decision had been made to temporarily stop the recordings due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“I think it is important to show the police continues to do their work in these uncertain times. With great dedication and passion. I have a lot of respect for that,” says Genemans.

The first images show the protective measures that the police take against the virus, but during an arrest it is of course impossible to keep a distance.

“The police have taken various precautions to protect the agents as much as possible. In line with the RIVM measures. I would like to show that in the Bureau040 series.”

Source: Studio040

Translator: Dirk