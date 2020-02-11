You can now register your child’s birth online

From this week on, it is possible to register births online in Eindhoven. This makes Eindhoven one of the first larger cities where this is possible.

In the Netherlands, it is mandatory to report a birth within three days of that birth. This must be done in the municipality where the child was born. Since 1 January 2020, it has also been possible to register births online.

Parents whose children were born in the Catharina Hospital in Eindhoven were already able to register the birth on the spot. This online registration is an added feature to that.

Parents can now register their children from home. They no longer need to go to the municipality. Parents can decide for themselves when to report their child, as long as it is within three days after the birth.

There are a number of prerequisites attached to filing a digital declaration. You can get more information on www.eindhoven.nl/geboorteaangifte.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translator: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives Inburgering classes in Meerhoven. Click here for more info.

Editor: Melinda Walraven