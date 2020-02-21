Local cops to be TV stars

The most-watched TV station in the country, RTL 4, will be featuring the Eindhoven police department.

RTL 4 is going to make a second season of a programme called ‘Bureau Burgwallen’. This programme was about cops working in Burgwallen, an Amsterdam neighbourhood. For this second season, RTL 4 will follow the Eindhoven Police.

Ewout Genemans, the show’s presenter, will be in Lampegat this weekend. The recordings for ‘Bureau 040’ – ‘Bureau Burgwallen”s successor – will start with this weekend’s Carnaval.

“Last Monday, several colleagues from the Burgwallen station visited us in Eindhoven to share their experiences with us. We will take now take over the baton from them for the Bureau 040 recording “, says a spokesperson from the Eindhoven Police.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translator: Chaitali Sengupta

Editor: Melinda Walraven