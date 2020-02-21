One person’s junk is another’s functional object

The Kazerne Home of Design is organising a collection campaign for the recently graduated design-talent, Baiba Soma.

For her graduation from the Design Academy, Soma made beautiful new items and remarkable design objects from discarded goods. These included electricity cables, fridge-doors, and washing machine parts. “My aim is to show the beauty of discarded products by transforming them into new, functional objects,” explains Baiba.

A lamp and a tapestry from Soma’s “Expired Whites” series are part of Kazerne’s current Circular Materialists exhibition. Both leading and starting design talents show how they deal with the contradictory theme of sustainable design. The exhibition is on until Tuesday, 3 March.

Donate unwanted goods

Donations for Baiba’s works are welcome until the very last day of the exhibition. They can be brought to Kazerne, in Paradijslaan, Eindhoven. The show is open every day from noon and entrance is free.

At the end of the exhibition, from 17:30 to 19:00, there will a workshop. For €5, visitors, under the supervision of the designer, can transform the yield of the collection campaign. These can be transformed into unique lamps, wallhangings and other design pieces. If you are interested in this, please buy tickets here.