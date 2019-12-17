RPC Football Club is moving

The RPC Football Club has bid farewell to Genneper Sports Parks. After the winter break, the Eindhoven club is moving to Heihoef.

“The big advantage is that we are now making considerable progress in terms of capacity and it is a lot more modern”, says Jan van den Broek, the club’s chairperson. “On the other hand, we are leaving a lot of history behind. I am going to miss that.”

The sportsmen and women at RPC also have mixed feelings about the move. “Yes, it is weird to realise you have to move to another place right away”, says one of the young footballers. “And then we have to share the spot. That is kind of weird.”

RPC is going to share accommodation at Heihoef with the Tivoli Football Club. Van den Broek is sure it will be a great collaboration: “Our planners are already busy discussing with the Tivoli planners about when we will do which trainings. It is going to be all right.”

The Eindhoven football club will get the key to the new club on 20 December. On Friday, 7 February, the clubhouse will be opened.

Source: www.studio040.nl

