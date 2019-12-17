Christmas dinner held for dogs

Christmas is for everyone, including our faithful four-legged friends. What started as a joke has become a tradition.

“It started as a way of making the Eindhoven Animal Hospital, Dierenziekenhuis Eindhoven, better known,” says one of the organisers. “It has gotten quite popular and is a great success. Every time we organise it, both the owners and the dogs love it.”

The Christmas dinner was held for the fifth time this year, and the plates are made up in a restaurant-worthy manner. The owners are also enthusiastic. “Besides the fact that it is just great fun, I also think it is important that our dog comes into contact with other dogs.’

These dogs were able to enjoy their own Christmas dinner, even before their owners get to do so.

