Local heritage house closes after fire

Heritage House, Erfgoedhuis, on the Eindhoven NRE site has been temporarily closed after a fire.

It is not yet clear whether the fire caused damage to books and archaeological finds.

A fire broke out in the building’s meter cupboard yesterday morning. An employee called the fire brigade, and they quickly got the fire under control.

The cause is not yet clear. The fire’s exact impact on the Erfgoedhuis‘s collection items is being assessed.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translator: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives Dutch classes in Meerhoven. Click here for more info.

Editor: Melinda Walraven