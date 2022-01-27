Eindhoven Postman withheld thousands of mail items

For years, a postman from Eindhoven has failed to deliver thousands of letters, cards, and other mail items. He took them home and left them there.

A PostNL spokesperson told Omroep Brabant that the entire collection of documents hasn’t been opened. But is damaged and cannot be delivered at all. This includes the mail for consumers and companies in the postcode areas 5611 to 5662 in Eindhoven and Geldrop.

The case came to light last Friday when the courier concerned did not show up at work. A colleague went to visit him at home. When the door was not opened, the police were called in and the man was found among piles of unopened mails.

It concerns small amounts per day, according to a PostNL spokesperson. That is also the reason that the problem was not discovered earlier. “It is not the case that the mail at certain addresses is structurally not delivered, because then the alarm bells would probably have gone off sooner. All in all, however, there are thousands of pieces.”

Apologies through the media

The spokesperson also says that she apologises through the media. “Over a period of several years, the deliverer has delivered mail in various neighborhoods in Eindhoven and kept small amounts of mail for these different neighborhoods at home over a period of several years. This makes it very difficult for us to determine which recipients were or were not hindered.”

The mail has since been collected by PostNL.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani