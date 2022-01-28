Six new parties want to change Eindhoven: ‘People are fed up’.

The Pirate Party, Party for the Animals, Just Eindhoven, Volt, Forum for Democracy, and the Feestpartij. These are the six parties that will participate in the municipal elections in Eindhoven for the first time.

All newcomers expect to win seats. “People want to see a different politics,” said the party’s chairman.

The standpoints and plans for Eindhoven are very different. They do agree on one thing: that something has to change in the city.

In total, at least seventeen parties are participating in the municipal elections. Besides six newcomers, there are eleven parties that already have a seat in Eindhoven’s council chamber. On March 16, residents go to the polls.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.