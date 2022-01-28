Cab companies launch joint mobile app

Cab companies in the Eindhoven region have launched a mobile app. With this app, they want to jointly compete with Uber. In the meantime, 22 large and small cab companies have joined hands.

Until now, cab companies have tried to win customers individually with their own App. The companies from Eindhoven say that by working together they have a better offer: the participating companies together have 130 vehicles. They say that in most cases they can be there within 15 minutes.

Hotels and catering establishments have also joined in, the initiators say. The “Taxi App Eindhoven,” as the app is called, works not only in Eindhoven but also in the surrounding municipalities.

Uber has conquered a considerable market share in a number of years, mainly thanks to the fact that the app works worldwide. The disadvantage for cab entrepreneurs is that Uber charges a hefty commission. Between 25% and 40% of the fare must be paid. The Eindhoven app charges 10% of the fare.

Cab companies that are not yet participating may still sign up. However, the initiators require cab companies to have a quality mark “Permitted Taxi Organizations”.

