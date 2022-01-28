Geldrop-Mierlo cancels carnival parades

No carnival parades this year in Geldrop and Mierlo this year. The municipality has decided to cancel this.

“The corona rules that apply since Wednesday offer more relaxation, but those are not enough to celebrate the carnival normally,” writes the municipality. Not only the parades but the authorities are canceling all planned carnival evenings.

There was a consultation between the mayor Jos van Bree and the carnival associations in Geldrop and Mierlo. After that, they took this decision. Last year the parades were also canceled due to the corona pandemic.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.