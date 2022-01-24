Eindhoven Elections and Eindhoven News

Eindhoven News on a mission to serve internationals in the region has always brought to you the current news and stories from the region. In the run-up to the next municipal elections (March 2022), we bring you information, opinion and views regarding the elections in a series of articles.

Four years have gone by and it’s time to colour in Red again. This term has been a strange one quite obviously because of the pandemic and its repercussions. Eindhoven has pulled through decently because of the nature of the Brainport region known for innovation and resilience. In the following weeks, you can read more on the municipal elections of the region. We have tried to provide a platform for all major political parties with a focus on what they have on their manifestos for internationals.

For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj, Interim Director and Editor-in chief, Eindhoven News