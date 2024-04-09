Deliberate spelling error on Stadium murale

The football world responded en masse on Saturday to a mural of Noa Lang. In the artwork, Lang’s first name was misspelt: ‘Noah’ instead of ‘Noa’.

Surprised faces around the premier league team PSV-AZ. On the way to the stadium, tens of thousands of fans were surprised when they passed Lang’s mural. The blunder of a well-known chocolate brand was quickly noticed and shared by fans and the media present.

The spelling mistake was made on purpose. The company is launching a campaign in football this week, celebrating rookie mistakes. A blunder is easy to make and the best way to deal with it is ‘not to be ashamed, but to share it and laugh about it’.

The error was personally corrected on Monday by Noa Lang, who sprayed the ‘h’ away with a spray can. ”Let’s not take ourselves too seriously, everyone makes mistakes and you learn from them. I think it’s great that this campaign calls on people to celebrate rookie mistakes and I am therefore proud to be the Dutch face for this campaign”, said Lang. Source: Studio040 Translated by: Seetha