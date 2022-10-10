GGD opens new vaccination location two days earlier than planned

Municipal health services (GGD Brabant-Zuidoost) re-opens the vaccination location on Antoon Coolenlaan. Thanks to the smooth facilitation of the construction work, the centre will be opened two days earlier than planned.

In order to control the anticipated new corona wave in autumn, the GGD is resuming a new vaccination campaign. The current location in Fellenoord will close. That location is currently full in terms of appointments and, a new location on Antoon Coolenlaan will be opened.

Fully operational

The GGD will start a trial run at Antoon Coolenlaan on October 17. The location will be fully operational from Wednesday, October 19. From then on, every day, about 2,500 people can be vaccinated. Those who want to be vaccinated earlier can also go to Helmond, the healthcare institution reports.

Incidentally, the locations in Eindhoven and Helmond are not the only places where vaccinations are carried out. Healthcare workers have been vaccinated at the four hospitals in the region since last week. In addition, mobile teams of the GGD visit healthcare institutions that do not have medical teams of their own.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha