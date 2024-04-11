Thousands of Muslims pray together in celebration of first day of Eid-al-Fitr

Thousands of Muslims gathered at the Indoor Sports Centre in Eindhoven on Wednesday morning for the traditional prayer at the end of Ramadan. Like every year, this period of austerity and abstinence ends with Eid-al-Fitr. It was an impressive spectacle, full of rituals and gestures.

Many hundreds of Muslim families – according to the organisation of about fifty different nationalities – came together to pray and honour Allah. When the imam of the Al-Fourqaan mosque started his prayers, there were still dozens of people outside. As far as they could, they spread their clothes on the ground and listened intently to the holy words.

According to Ahmed, a volunteer from the organising Alabraar Foundation, there were about 3,500 visitors. “This is a relatively small location for us. If we do it outside in an open space, on a lawn or a park, maybe seven thousand people will come.” Such a turnout also requires a lot from the many volunteers who have to ensure everything runs smoothly. Ahmed: “It is an enormous responsibility. Inside the sports centre, but also outside. With parking, for example.”

Realm

One of the visitors to the prayer, originally from Yemen, is very pleased with the turnout and the atmosphere: “When you see how many people came and the mutual understanding, it is very nice. People are here to meet family and friends and do fun things together.” The man came to Eindhoven from Heeze to socialise with friends and acquaintances and enjoy a delicious breakfast. “My family is not here, but I am having a great time with my friends. After fasting – also a nice period for me personally – it is now time to enjoy.” Eid-al-Fitr is the final part of more than a month of strict fasting: “It is the ‘breaking of…’ You seal the month of Ramadan with a beautiful party. Everyone is cheerful, the atmosphere is good. So I think a lot of people will enjoy a nice meal.” Everywhere the same It doesn’t matter to the children. They always like sweets. When someone offers a nice chocolate when walking back to the parking lot, you see the eyes of the little Muslims sparkle. After an approving look from mom and dad, they quickly put the treat in their mouths. In that respect, all children are the same… Thank goodness!

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez