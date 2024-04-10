€4.000,000 for relocation of Design Academy

Eindhoven is setting aside €4.000,000 for the move of Design Academy, from Witte Dame (white lady) to Microlab at Strijp-S. With the one-off investment, the Mayor and Alderpersons expect that the prestigious design school will remain in the city.

More than a year ago, there were concerns among local politicians that Design Academy would leave Eindhoven. The programme has been in Witte Dame for 27 years, but wants to leave. The rooms are not designed efficiently, according to the educational institution. The location would also no longer fit in with the direction of the school. Microlab at Strijp-S is suitable. Because Design Academy Eindhoven (DAE) cannot afford the move alone, the city council wants to help.

‘Great importance’

According to the Mayor and Alderpersons, it is important to keep the school in the city. DAE fits into Eindhoven’s strategy, which focuses on innovation, technology and design. The school also attracts many creative talents. In addition, companies and other educational institutions are pleased with the collaboration with DAE and the role that institution plays within the region.

Value

The city council further emphasises the economic value of Design Academy. For example, the Decisio agency, commissioned by the municipality, is said to have calculated that DAE is worth almost €80.000,000 and provides 250 jobs.

Design district

The municipality embraces Microlab as a future location. The city would like to see a new design district within Strijp-S. DAE should play an important role in that district. The school could also encourage other design parties to settle on the former Philips site.

If everything goes according to plan, Microlab should be the home of DAE in 2027.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob