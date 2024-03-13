Renovation of Smelen swimming pool will take time

This is evident from answers from the Geldrop-Mierlo municipal council to questions from opposition party D66 (democrats). At the end of last year, the responsible councillor Peter Looijmans said that renovation from De Smelen would start, but three months later nothing has happened.

Staff shortage

According to the municipal council, the tender took longer due to shortages on the labour market. Contractor Houta Geldrop has now been chosen to complete the job. It is not yet known when work can start. The municipality has now sat down with the contractor. The outdoor pool will also be provided with new foil covering, so that you can swim outside again from next month.

Budget

Eighteen months ago, the Geldrop-Mierlo municipal council unanimously approved the renovation of the swimming pool. Almost €3,000,000 will be allocated for this. With renovation, De Smelen is more energy efficient and the swimming pool can in principle last another fifteen years. The bill for the renovation will go to the Sportfondsen (sporting funds) company.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob