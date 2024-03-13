Pavement against senseless violence

A tile will be laid on Wilhelminaplein in Best next week as an action against senseless violence. The Mayor will unveil the sidewalk tile with a ladybug on it. “We hope to create awareness”.

“As a municipality, we believe it is important that senseless violence should have no place in society and therefore not in our village”, a spokeswoman for the municipality said. The municipality therefore supports the message of Stichting Zinloos Geweld (senseless violence foundation). “A stone is of course just a stone, but we hope to create awareness of senseless violence”, the spokeswoman said.

Unveiling

There have already been several requests for this gesture. Because Wilhelminadorp district has existed for 75 years this year, the municipality thought this was a good moment to combine the anniversary with the laying of the stone. The unveiling will take place on Saturday, 23 March, between 11:00 and 12:00. Mayor Hans Ubachs and a district coordinator are present. Residents are invited to join.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob