Different opinions over reception of asylum seekers

The reception of asylum seekers in Son en Breugel and Waalre evokes mixed reactions from residents in the villages. In Waalre, about 150 refugees will move into temporary shelter, while Breugel will house 70 people. “Every municipality must help”.

In recent months, shelters have already opened in Eindhoven, Geldrop and Nuenen. Now Son en Breugel and Waalre also plan to offer shelter to asylum seekers. An asylum shelter for 70 refugees will be built on the former Boerenbond site in Breugel. The land has already been purchased and COA (central agency for the reception of asylum seekers) must come up with a proposal to use the site as a shelter. The immediate residents don’t like that idea. “It is a quiet neighbourhood with lots of old people. I don’t think anyone is happy about it”, a resident says. “I think 70 people are a lot. I would rather see a smaller number so that it is manageable”, a woman adds.

Temporary

The shelter in Waalre for 150 asylum seekers is temporary, for a maximum of three months. This shelter will also be located on a former Boerenbond site. The units are not there yet, but asylum seekers can stay there from April. There seems to be more support in Waalre. “It’s for twelve weeks, so I don’t think that’s a problem”, a resident says. Another resident thinks it is good that Waalre wants to help refugees: “Every municipality must help, those people must also have somewhere to sleep”.

The Municipality of Best is still looking for a suitable location for a new shelter. A recently passed law allows The Hague to force municipalities to take in refugees.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob