Henri van Waals exhibition in Van Gogh Village Museum

Due to the expansion of the Van Gogh Village Museum in Nuenen, temporary exhibitions can now be held. The first will take place from 3 April. ‘Van Gogh achterna’ (‘chasing Van Gogh’) focuses on the works of Henri van der Waals.

Van der Waals (1904-1994) fell under the spell of Vincent van Gogh at the art academy in Antwerp. That’s how he ended up in Nuenen. There he stayed for a long time in the old parsonage with the Hofkes family and worked in and around Van Gogh’s former studio.

This is also reflected in Van der Waals’ work. In his drawings and paintings you recognise Van Gogh’s themes and style: people working in the fields, flower still lifes, farmers’ huts and landscapes.

Van der Waals preferred to make figurative and realistic work. His touch is rhythmic with loose strokes, as he sees in Van Gogh. The temporary exhibition in the Van Gogh Village Museum will be officially opened on Wednesday, 3 April. Start: 17:00.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob