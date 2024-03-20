Philips applies for most Dutch patents

Philips submitted the most patent applications in the Netherlands last year. With around 1,300 applications, the healthcare technology company helps ensure that the Netherlands is eighth in the European ranking of patent applications.

Worldwide, Philips is ninth on the list of patent applications. The company even ranks second in the field of medical technology. The company announces that it will have invested €1.7,000,000,000 in research and development by 2023.

“At Philips, our goal is to improve the health and well-being of people through meaningful innovation”, CEO Roy Jakobs said.

“As such, we see tremendous opportunity to make a difference through innovation, design and sustainability, working with our healthcare customers to increase productivity and deliver better care to more people”.

Of all companies, Huawei filed the most patent applications in Europe, the Chinese company applied for around 5,100 patents, and South Korea’s Samsung came in second with 4,800 patent applications.

