Political parties positive about arrival of asylum seekers

Political parties in Son en Breugel DorpsVISIE (village vision), CDA (christian democrats) and PvdA-GroenLinks (labour party-green left party) are positive about the arrival of asylum seekers. They will be given accommodation on the former Boerenbond shop site in Son en Breugel, the parties informed Studio040. “We see in Ter Apel and Budel that the need is great. We must do our part”.

In the future, the location on Van den Elsenstraat will house approximately 70 new residents. At least that is the intention of the village council, because the green light still needs to be given by the Centraal Orgaan voor de Opvang van Asielzoekers (central agency for the reception of asylum seekers, COA). The shelter organisation has also yet to come up with a concrete plan, much is still shrouded in mystery.

Nevertheless, the decision of the College of Mayor and Aldermen can count on support from political parties DorpsVISIE, CDA and PvdA-GroenLinks. These three fractions together account for eleven of the seventeen seats in the municipal council.

People looking for homes

One reason that the parties support the reception of displaced persons is the choice for the former Boerenbond site. According to fraction leaders Mireille Bonnier (CDA) and Remco Heeren (DorpsVISIE), this location would not be at the expense of other people looking for a house in the village. “No housing is being developed there”, Heeren explains.

Homes do not have to make way for tents or containers as temporary shelter for asylum seekers, for example.

It is still unknown who will stay there. The fraction leaders do not know what kind of groups of people it is. However, Peter van Dam of PvdA-GroenLinks is not worried. He is strengthened in this belief by the size of the location. “From my experience, a small shelter does not cause any inconvenience”.

In addition, both he and Bonnier expect that the asylum seekers will not be unwanted guests. They refer to the reception of refugees from Ukraine. “Local residents volunteered to help there”, Van Dam says.

No support

Even if local residents are not eager for the arrival of asylum seekers this time, Heeren believes that this will not have any influence. “It doesn’t matter whether there is support. There is a national allocation law.” According to Bonnier, it is important to respond to this. “We must show solidarity with other municipalities”.

It is not yet clear when exactly the shelter will be available and how matters surrounding the shelter and quality of life will be arranged. The municipality has promised to involve residents in this as soon as possible. Those living in the immediate vicinity have been informed about the proposal.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob