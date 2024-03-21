Son en Breugel a bit greener thanks to students

Son en Breugel has become a bit greener. Nearly 90 children from various primary schools were put to work on National Tree Planting Day on Wednesday morning. However, there was no room for trees, so they became shrubs.

The enthusiasm was no less. The children were happy that they could exchange the school desks for the outdoors. “You just don’t have to do arithmetic or spelling, just dig a hole and plant trees. I really like that much more,” says one student.

According to the IVN, an environmental movement involved in the organisation, it is not only fun, but also important that children come into contact with nature at an early age. “The children are the future and there must also be good nature. So it is important that they become aware that we have to take care of nature,” says Wim van der Hooft, employee of IVN.

The importance of plants and animals has already dawned on some children. “It is good for oxygen and allows the birds to make good nests,” explains a student.

Ultimately, dozens of shrubs were planted. The intention is for the shrubs to increase biodiversity in Son en Breugel, but first wait until they have grown further.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez