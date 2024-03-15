Economy Southeast Brabant grew by 3,2% in 2023

The CBS figure shows that the economy in Southeast Brabant grew by 3.2 percent in 2023. With this growth percentage, the region’s high-tech industry will continue to play a leading role in the Dutch economy.

The entire Dutch economy shrank by only 0.1 percent in 2023. In all provinces, growth was lower than in 2022. North Holland (1.2 percent) was among the provinces with the highest growth rates, along with North Brabant (1.1 percent).

Only the Haarlemmermeer region grew faster than southeast Brabant at 3.6 percent. In the rest of North Brabant, region ‘s-Hertogenbosch and North-east Brabant grew by 1.1 and 0.7 percent. West Brabant and central Brabant experienced a slight contraction.

Energy prices

The high energy prices in 2023 made the rural economy suffer badly. In Zeeland, Limburg, and the country’s north, several regions saw heavy contraction due to high energy costs.

It should not be a surprise that Southeast Brabant is so economically successful. Compared to 2019, the region grew the most among all other regions in the Netherlands: 16.1 percent. Only Southeast Utrecht comes close to that with 16 percent growth.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Chaitali Sengupta.