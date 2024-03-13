Bar owners Stratumseind ban troublemakers

Visitors to Stratumseind nightlife who misbehave will be registered from June and will then be temporarily no longer welcome. At least, that’s what most bar owners in Eindhoven’s entertainment street want. The police were previously skeptical about the approach, but are now cooperating.

If a visitor crosses the line, bar owners can report this person to the police. He will then impose a catering ban. The duration of this measure varies per incident, Ruud Bakker, on behalf of the Eindhoven branch of Koninklijke Horeca Nederland (royal catering industry Netherlands), says. “With carrying firearms and the like, the punishment will of course be higher than for throwing a punch. We hope that these kinds of things simply won’t happen again, but we do want to have a plan if necessary”.

Doubt

The police previously had doubts about the usefulness of a ban. According to Bakker, Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem’s preference was the deciding factor. A collective catering ban is already being used in Amsterdam. “It works well there and it provides peace of mind for catering staff”, Bakker told Studio040.

If a catering ban is imposed, photos of the troublemakers will be placed in an app. The names of these people are not shared due to privacy law. Bakker admits that remembering different faces is very difficult for security guards. He hopes that the plan mainly has a preventive effect.

