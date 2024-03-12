Aldi experiments with internet payment gateways

Aldi on the Aalsterweg in Eindhoven is breaking new ground. It will be the first supermarket in the Netherlands where customers can pay without a cash register.

Cameras and sensors on the shelves register which products you put in your basket and you can then use your mobile phone to pay using the supermarket chain’s app, or via a payment column with your debit card, credit card, Google Pay or Apple Pay.

It is the first supermarket – besides a test branch in Utrecht – to use this new technology, the company says. The system is currently still being tested; when it will go live is not yet known.

Privacy

The system works with thousands of cameras on the ceiling and sensors on the shelves. Nothing needs to be scanned. The Eindhoven group of Forum van Democratie (FvD) asked council questions in response to this high-tech supermarket. According to the opposition party, the cameras heavily affect residents’ privacy. The group questions whether this is desirable and whether a permit should not be applied for.

According to the German supermarket chain, privacy is fine. The cameras do not show people recognisably, and the images are erased as soon as customers leave the shop again. FvD wants to know what firm guarantees there are that the data will be obtained and deleted according to privacy laws.

Source: Studio040

