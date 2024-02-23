Three million earmarked for facelift Strijp-S station

The municipality has reserved three million for the refurbishment of Strijp-S station. The station has been waiting for elevators to improve accessibility for years, but to make that possible, a major facelift is needed.

It is not yet known what the refurbishment will look like. The college is still discussing two different scenarios together with stakeholders such as NS, ProRail, and the city council. A decision is expected by this summer at the latest.

The station has been waiting for elevatorss for a long time. Now, the track is accessible only by stairs. This makes use of the station difficult for people who have difficulty walking. Renovation of the station is not expected to begin until 2026. Earlier this month, the political party Ouderen Appèl informed the council that this is taking too long and therefore proposed to deploy emergency lifts. That proposal has not yet been discussed in the city council.

Rebuild

Prorail is responsible for improving the accessibility in the station. The only way for ProRail, to make the station accessible is to rebuild the whole station. The municipality has therefore made three million available for any additional investments at the station and in the immediate station area.

It is not clear when the remodelling will be ready. Once a decision is taken on the remodelling, a schedule will be drawn up.

Source Studio040

Translated by Chaitali Sengupta