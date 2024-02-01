Pat on the back for Eindhoven Municipality for refugee housing efforts in 2023

The municipality of Eindhoven has received compliments from the province of Noord-Brabant for the manner in which it has housed refugees in the year 2023.

The Eindhoven Municipality provided housing for 484 refugees with a residence permit in 2023. The Noord-Brabant province monitors the housing policy and efforts of the municipality and expressed their satisfaction at the efforts done in this regard.

However, this does not mean that the Eindhoven municipality can now sit back and relax. The same kind of efforts need to happen in 2024 also. In the first half of 2024, the target is to find homes for 255 permit holders.