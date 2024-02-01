BeestenBende Geldrop-Mierlo wins prize for sustainability

The volunteers of De BeestenBende Geldrop-Mierlo recently won the Professional Jury Award for Sustainability. They won this in the category ‘Cleaning up Locally’.
The Awards for Sustainability are specifically intended for ‘sustainable initiatives that strengthen quality of life and connection’. In its jury report, the Professional Jury especially praises the energy that a whole new generation of school children (and their parents) put into their clean-up rounds.
Nationally, more than 15,000 children and their parents have registered to help over the past twenty years. The BeestenBenders have also been active in Geldrop-Mierlo since 2014, under the motto: ‘Then something happens!’.
BeestenBenders go out in teams with clippers and waste bags to clean up litter and thus ensure a cleaner living environment for people and animals. As a reward for their hard work, De BeestenBenders experience exciting ‘animal adventures’ all year round.
Over the past twenty years, De BeestenBende has grown into a movement with thousands of members from all over the Netherlands, with dozens of municipalities, housing associations and even care groups having joined.
Source: Studio040
For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez