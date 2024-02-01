The then and now tour at the Philips de Jongh park

The historic Philips de Jongh Park is yet another monument that Philips has left behind for Eindhoven. It gets its name after Anna Philips de Jongh, the wife of Anton Philips. It was donated to the city of Eindhoven in the year 1920.

The Philips de Jongh Park excursion is being organised by city forrester Niels Kreb. If you join, you will learn more about the original park design, how the park accommodates flora and fauna, how the forest and soil were formed over the years and how the park is being used for recreation.